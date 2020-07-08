The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope gets a release date

Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games announced today the release date for the much-awaited The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the second installment in The Dark Pictures Anthology following 2019’s Man of Medan. Fans can look forward to the second installment on October 30. The game can now be pre-ordered where it will include early access to “The Curator’s Cut,” which will feature new scenes in addition to the theatrical cut and different playable characters with different choices and outcomes.

For those in Europe, a Limited and Collector’s Edition will also be available. The Limited Edition will only be available at participating retailers and will include both Little Hope and Man of Medan, a The Dark Pictures Anthology Cloth map, two map pins, and a steel case.

For the Collector’s Edition, which is exclusive to the Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe Online Store will feature Little Hope, a The Dark Pictures Anthology Cloth Map, two map pins, a steel case, and a replica of Mary’s 1692 poppet.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:

Each new game is influenced by real world events either fact, fiction or legend and features a completely new story, setting and cast of characters. Each new game in The Dark Pictures Anthology will deliver a new cinematic horror experience playable in single and multiplayer including Shared Story playable with a friend online and Movie Night mode where up to five players can play together off-line and pass-the-pad. Little Hope is the second game in The Dark Pictures Anthology. Trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of Little Hope, four college students and their professor must escape the nightmarish apparitions that relentlessly pursue them through an impenetrable fog. Key Features – Welcome to Little Hope – Witness terrifying visions of the past, haunted by the events of the XVIIth century Andover Witch Trials.

– Save Your Souls – Escape the nightmarish apparitions that relentlessly pursue your cast…

– Don’t Play Alone – Play online with a friend or up to five friends offline, share your story and cooperate wisely to save your cast… Abandon Hope All who enter here…

Check out below the Little Hope release date announcement trailer:

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will be available just in time for Halloween on October 30. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.