Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed coming to North America on October 18

Outright Games announced today that Zoids Wild: Beast Unleashed will be coming to North America for Nintendo Switch on October 18.

“We are thrilled to be part of the charge, bringing this newest iteration of the legendary Zoids franchise to the west,” said Outright Games CEO Terry Malham in a press release. “This is an intergenerational brand that resonates with kids and adults alike, and we can’t wait for everyone to dive into the action and play together later this year.”

This brand new video game is based on the smash hit ‘Zoids Wild’ anime series, the latest iteration of the 35+ year global franchise that spans model kits, comics, TV and video games. With faithful anime graphics, and intuitive 3D combat, Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed is the ultimate mecha showdown!

Here’s an overview of the game, via Outright Games:

Unleash the wild mecha power and animal instinct of Zoids, in spectacular head-to-head battles on Nintendo Switch. With stunning graphics faithful to the Zoids Wild anime, and an intuitive 3D combat system that lets you chain incredible combos instinctively, Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed is the ultimate showdown between your favorite pilots and their Zoids! But are Zoids merely weapons, or your partners? Your skill in combat will decide who wins between warring factions including Arashi’s Team Freedom and the power-hungry Team Dark Metal, in a new Zoids story. So choose your hero, step on to the battlefield, and fight to awaken the greatest bond between human and Zoid –then use the hidden power known as Wild Blast to defeat your rivals! With a huge choice of characters, Zoids, and game modes, Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed takes mecha combat to the next level. Settle scores in two-player battles, challenge yourself in Mission Mode and Battle Tactics Mode, and hone your skills in Practice Mode. Are you ready to command the strongest lifeforms in the world? Key Features – Go Head-to-Head – Compete in one-versus-one mecha battles with breathtaking 3D combat.

– Enter the Zoids Universe – Play as a large cast of Zoids characters with faithful visuals.

– New Story – Join the war between factions and discover a new Zoids sub-species.

– Two-Player Action – Test your skills against other players.

– Simple Controls – Easily chain moves and devastate opponents with your Final Blast.

Check out below the announcement trailer: