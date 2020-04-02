2K Games Announces New WWE 2K Battlegrounds Game

Since we are not seeing the release of WWE 2K21 this year, 2K Games is releasing a spin-off game called WWE 2K Battlegrounds.



In a new blog post, 2K Games announced that there will be a two year development time for its next official simulation WWE 2K video game release. It’s more than likely the game won’t be out until late 2021 as a result of this.



It has also been mentioned that the servers for WWE 2K19 will be staying online for the time being. Visual Concepts is still the developer for the next WWE simulation game.



As for WWE 2K Battlegrounds, this game is being made by Saber Interactive. People may know them best as the developer for the NBA 2K Playgrounds video games.



The game will be similar to WWE All Stars where wrestlers look cartoonish and can also dish out crazy looking special moves. The wrestlers confirmed so far include Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, The Rock, Charlotte and Becky Lynch.



WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be released in Fall 2020. Platforms are to be announced at a later date.