Ghost of Tsushima version 1.05 update now live

Adds a new difficulty level, additional bug fixes, and more

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced today that Ghost of Tsushima will be getting version 1.05 update today.

Ghost of Tsushima version 1.05 will feature a new “Lethal” difficulty mode and new accessibility options.

Here are the full patch notes, via Sucker Punch Productions:

New difficulty level: Lethal

Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s katana is also more deadly.

Enemies are more aggressive in combat.

Enemies detect you faster.

Tighter Parry and Dodge windows.

Patch 1.05 will also include the following new options in the accessibility menu:

Lower Intensity Combat

Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you.

Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable when Lower Intensity is enabled. Blocking with L1 will keep you safe from more attacks than standard combat, though some attacks must still be dodged.

Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you, giving you a chance to recover before the next wave of attacks. In addition, your heavy attacks will interrupt attacks from Brutes, giving you another way to stop their combos.

Enemies will not attack you while you’re using Resolve to heal.

Enemy awareness builds more slowly, giving you more time to recover after being spotted.

Text changes

Large Text option: Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150% when enabled.

Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled.

New subtitle text color options in addition to white: Yellow, Blue, Red, Green.

Patch 1.05 also includes additional bug fixes.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now for PlayStation 4.