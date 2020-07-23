Fable Announced for Xbox Series X and PC

There is no question Xbox gamers have been asking for a new Fable for years, which has finally been answered with the announcement of Fable for Xbox Series X and PC.

While it’s clear the title is in early development, Microsoft revealed the title is being developed by Playground Games. For those unfamiliar, this is the developer behind the Forza Horizon titles. With a proven track recorded, there is plenty to be excited for, even if the two titles are wildly different animals.

Microsoft also described the title as follows:

Fable (Xbox Game Studios – Playground Games). A new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 and coming to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft

Currently no release date was given for Fable, though it’s likely we will see it release a bit after launch.