New Super Lucky’s Tale to Release on August 21 for PS4 and Xbox One

Not to long ago we found out New Super Lucky’s Tale would be heading to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but it seems the wait will be much longer as it will release on Aug. 21, 2020.

New Super Lucky's Tale is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Friday, August 21! pic.twitter.com/JRXrGGoO9X — New Super Lucky's Tale (@PlayfulLucky) July 29, 2020

PQube describes the upcoming port as follows:

New Super Lucky’s Tale is a love letter to classic 3D platformers, with tons of collectibles to gather, rewarding secrets to discover, memorable characters to meet, and stylish costumes to show off. Climb incredible heights, jump agilely over danger, burrow deep underground and explore amazing worlds! Rescue the Book of Ages from the nefarious Jinx and his Kitty Litter underlings! PQube

This should be exciting news for many, as we reviewed the Nintendo Switch version and thought it was a lot of fun. Seeing it head to other consoles should have a positive impact and make quite a difference.

In addition to this news, the trophy list appeared on Sony’s backend a few days ago and can be found here. Trophy and achievement hunters should be happy to learn it will be a relatively easy game to complete.