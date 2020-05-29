New Super Lucky’s Tale launches this Summer for PS4 and Xbox One

PS4 gets both digital and physical version

PQube and developer Playful Studios announced today that New Super Lucky’s Tale for PS4 and Xbox One will launch this Summer.

The PS4 version of the New Super Lucky’s Tale will be available in both physical and digital versions whereas the Xbox One version will only be available digitally.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PQube:

Jump, burrow, and tail swipe your way to victory in this love letter to classic 3D platformers! Join Lucky on his thrilling journey through the Book of Ages, a magical artifact that opens doors to amazing worlds. Meet new friends, explore exciting lands, and recover the missing pages from the evil sorcerer Jinx and his villainous family, the dreaded Kitty Litter. • Featuring a huge variety of gameplay, from expansive 3D hubs, to story-based adventure levels, 2D side-scrolling challenges, rewarding mini-games, mind-bending puzzles, and thrilling boss battles. • Thousands of collectibles to gather, tons of rewarding secrets to discover, a cast of memorable characters, and an entire wardrobe of costumes for the stylish adventurer. • This is the 3D platforming adventure you’ve been looking for, designed to delight and challenge players of all ages and skill levels.

New Super Lucky’s Tale first debuted for Switch in June 2019. The game is an expanded version of the original game which debuted on Xbox One and PC back in November 2017.

As soon as an exact release date has been announced, we’ll let you know. Stay tuned.