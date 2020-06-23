Marvel’s Avengers To Be Released For PS5 And Xbox Series X

Aside from releasing on current gen hardware, Square Enix has now confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers is also heading to next gen consoles too!



Square Enix has now announced via a press release that Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X when they launch sometime in Holiday 2020.



If players buy the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game, they can access a free upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X iterations. Your progress will be saved so you don’t have to start from scratch all over again.



For more on the game, you can read the press release info that has been posted down below.



“SQUARE ENIX® announced today that Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in Holiday 2020. Players who own the current-gen version of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost, regardless if players are moving from PlayStation®4 to PlayStation®5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Those moving their saves to next-gen will transfer their player profiles and progression so they can pick up right where they left off. In addition, cross-gen play will be supported so PS5™ players will be able to play with their friends on PS4™ and Xbox Series X players will be connected with their friends on Xbox One.



Featuring extremely fast load times, boosted resolution and fidelity, improved texturing and armour destruction, ray tracing, and more – Marvel’s Avengers will look and play great on next-gen systems. The PlayStation®5 experience will be seamless and dynamic, fully utilizing the ultra-high speed SSD, the PS5 DualSense advanced haptics, and immersive spatial audio. To fully customize their visual experience, PS5 will also provide players with their choice of Enhanced Graphics Mode or High Framerate mode. We’ll have more details to share on Xbox Series X and PC specific features at a later time.”



Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4th, 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The aforementioned PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are to be released at a later date.