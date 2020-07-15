Xbox Game Pass adds Yakuza: Kiwami 2, Carrion, Grounded, and more

Microsoft announced several new titles today that are coming to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC sometime in late July, including Yakuza Kiwami 2, Carrion, Grounded, and more.

Here’s the full list of games and their release date:

Forager (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 16

Explore, craft, gather and manage resources, find secrets, and build your base out of nothing! Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by exploration, farming and crafting games. Start small, buy land to explore, improve your base, and build your future as you see fit!

Mount & Blade: Warband (Console) [email protected] – July 16

In a land torn asunder by incessant warfare, it is time to assemble your own band of hardened warriors and enter the fray. Lead your men into battle, expand your realm, and claim the ultimate prize: the throne of Calradia! Mount & Blade: Warband is a stand-alone expansion pack for the game that brought medieval battlefields to life with its realistic mounted combat and detailed fighting system.

Carrion (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 23

A reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution. Pre-install on console or PC now!

Golf With Your Friends (PC) [email protected] – July 23

Why have friends if not to play golf… with your friends! Take on multiple mini-golf courses from jungle adventures all the way to a sci-fi space station. Par-tee online with up to 12 players and try your hand at different game modes including classic mode, hoops, and hockey.

Grounded – Xbox Game Preview(Console & PC) – July 28

The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard? Join our community and help shape the future of Grounded in Xbox Game Preview on July 28.

Nowhere Prophet (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 30

Take on the role of a powerful leader and mystic in Nowhere Prophet. Empowered with the gifts of technopathy, the ability to sense and affect electrical currents, you are the last hope to a band of outcastes and refugees as you lead them across randomly generated wastelands. Pick fights with greedy slavers and crazy machines using a unique turn-based card combat system. Can you survive long enough to reach the mysterious Crypt?

The Touryst (Console & PC) – July 30

You are just arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen to what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments? Explore all of these activities in this action adventure puzzle game!

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console & PC) – July 30

An assassination threatens to erupt an all-out war between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka in an attempt to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war. Play this classic installment in the acclaimed Yakuza saga with Xbox Game Pass.