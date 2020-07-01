Crysis Remastered delayed for “a few weeks”

Crytek announced today that Crysis Remastered for current-gen consoles has been delayed for “a few weeks” from its previously planned July 23 release date.

Per Crysis, the reason for the delay is to further polish the game. Crysis Remastered will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Sadly, no new release date has been unveiled.

Here’s the full message of Crytek:

Dear Crysis fans,

As you know, Crysis Remastered will be coming into the world this year—and at the same time the Crysis IP will debut on Nintendo Switch!

Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that. To ensure that we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks. Because they already started, pre-orders for Switch will stay open, but pre-orders for all other platforms will be delayed as well.

The features you’re looking forward to are already set, but we want to take the time on polishing the game. You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and we want you to know: we’ve seen all the reactions—the good and the bad—and we’re listening! We’re still working on a number of things in game, as well as the storefront. Please keep the love coming, and rest assure, you’ll have the game you love shortly!

This extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC- and console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect from Crysis games. We hope you understand what we’re up to—stay with us while we take the time to make a few more improvements. Stay tuned, and we’ll have that game in your hands as soon as we possibly can.

We’ll keep you updated on our progress, so please hang in there, and check back here for updates!

Thank you,

Team Crysis