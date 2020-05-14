Fallout 76 2020 Roadmap revealed

Following the release of Fallout 76: Wastelanders several weeks ago, Bethesda Softworks revealed today the 2020 roadmap for Fallout 76, which details the remaining content for this year.

Here are the details of the roadmap:

■ Introducing Seasons

Seasons bring a new account-wide progression system to Fallout 76 that overhauls the current Challenge system and helps players rake in lots of new rewards along the way. Seasons will be available to all players and offer a unified progression path to unlock dozens of new and unique rewards from Power Armor paints and C.A.M.P. items to Atoms, Legendary Scrip, Perk Packs, and so much more.

In place of the old Challenge system that rewarded Atoms for completing Daily and Weekly Challenges, players will instead earn a new currency: S.C.O.R.E. points. These points will advance players in their Seasonal progression on the road to unlocking some incredible rewards. The result is a more engaging, flexible, and fun experience for all types of players. While Seasons are still subject to change based on internal playtests and player feedback, here’s a bit more on how Seasons currently work:

– Players will see a new option on the Main Menu that will take them to a uniquely Fallout-themed seasonal progression screen. During Season 1, this will be a Captain Cosmos-themed boardgame!

– All players begin at the first space on the board — Rank 1 out of 100. Advancing along the board involves acquiring a new type of currency, S.C.O.R.E., obtainable through the revamped Challenge system and other in-game activities.

– Challenges will be less complicated and easier to complete, typically involving activities players would complete by playing Fallout 76 as they normally would.

– Rewards are handed out at every rank, with bigger rewards the more you advance and at specific milestones (Rank 25, 50, 76, etc).

– Players will have the option to spend 150 Atoms to skip ranks after the first two weeks of a Season. After two weeks, players can move ahead in ranks by spending Atoms as a means for those late to a Season a chance to catch up.

– Seasons will run for 10 weeks with a two-week break between the end of one season the start of the next.

The inaugural Season kicks off with Patch 20 this Summer!

■ Seasons Roadmap

Summer

From the makers of Unstoppables Shindig, Blast Radius, and Catch the Commie comes The Legendary Race—-a new way to experience irradiated West Virginia. Each season brings a new progression of challenges to complete, plus exclusive rewards like Atom Bundles, Perk Card packs, and unique cosmetics.

– Legendary Perks – New High Level Perks

– Public Teams – Find Teams with Ease

– A Colossal Problem – New Legendary Boss Event

– Community Challenges

– Fasnacht Returns

– Meat Week Event

Fall

Experience all that the Appalachian Wasteland has to offer no matter your level. Rebalanced combat and rewards scale to your level, so players at different levels can easily team up to experience the entire world together—from the Toxic Valley to the Cranberry Bog.

– Steel Dawn – All-New Questline

– Daily Ops – Earn Scaling Rewards

– Season 2 Refresh

– Bombs Drop Event

Winter

Later this year, the Brotherhood of Steel returns to Appalachia in search of new technology. The continuation of the story arc started in Steel Dawn will introduce new NPCs, quests, and companions to the West Virginia Wasteland.

– Perk Loadouts – Easily Customize Builds

– C.A.M.P Shelters- Build Instanced Interiors

– Expeditions – New Repeatable Missions

– Season 3 Refresh

– New Daily Ops

– Holiday Scorched