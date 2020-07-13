13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim delayed for a few weeks in the west

Atlus announced today that 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for the PlayStation 4 has been delayed from its previous September 8 release date to September 22 in the West.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is developed by the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown that takes the player along on edge-of-the-seat mystery across time, space, and humanity spanning thirteen intertwining stories.
Additionally, Atlus also announced that an English voiceover via a Day 1 patch will be released. Players will unravel the truth in a time-traveling narrative adventure featuring gripping voice-acting and breathtaking art, interspersed with fast-paced, top-down tactical combat; customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!
Gamers can now pre-order the game at physical retailers to secure an exclusive artbook, featuring Vanillaware’s signature painterly illustrations. A digital art book will be available for digital-pre-orders from the PlayStation Store soon.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Atlus:
Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories.
Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!
Key Features
– Beautifully rendered in Vanillaware’s signature hand-painted visual style.
– Uncover a deep story through visions of the past and the future.
– The doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel pilot, customize your mech, and fight waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat.
– Along with the recognition of Japanese game industry leaders, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has won numerous awards.