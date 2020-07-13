13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim delayed for a few weeks in the west

Pre-Order now to secure a bonus artbook while supplies last

Atlus announced today that 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for the PlayStation 4 has been delayed from its previous September 8 release date to September 22 in the West.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is developed by the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown that takes the player along on edge-of-the-seat mystery across time, space, and humanity spanning thirteen intertwining stories.

Additionally, Atlus also announced that an English voiceover via a Day 1 patch will be released. Players will unravel the truth in a time-traveling narrative adventure featuring gripping voice-acting and breathtaking art, interspersed with fast-paced, top-down tactical combat; customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!

Gamers can now pre-order the game at physical retailers to secure an exclusive artbook, featuring Vanillaware’s signature painterly illustrations. A digital art book will be available for digital-pre-orders from the PlayStation Store soon.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Atlus: