Pokemon Unite announced for Switch, iOS, and Android

The Pokemon Company, in cooperation with Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios announced Pokemon Unite today, a team-based MOBA game similar to DOTA or Mobile Legends, for Switch, iOS, and Android.

The upcoming Pokemon game will be a free-to-play title with in-app purchases. Gamers who have played games like Mobile Legends or any other MOBA games will feel right at home with the game. Unfortunately, there’s no release date yet.

Here’s an overview of the game, via The Pokemon Company:

Pokemon Unite is a strategic team battle game being developed jointly by The Pokemon Company and Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios. Pokemon Unite is planned as a cross-platform game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices and will be free-to-start. In this game, players face off against each other in five-on-five team battles. During battles, players will cooperate with teammates to catch wild Pokemon, level up and evolve their own Pokemon, and defeat opponents’ Pokemon while trying to earn more points than the opposing team within the allotted time. Pokemon Unite introduces a new kind of Pokemon battle—one that requires teamwork and strategy. It is simple and yet full of intricacies waiting to be unpacked.

Check out below the announcement and presentation trailer below:

Trailer

Presentation