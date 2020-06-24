Project CARS 3 release date announced

Bandai Namco and developer Slightly Mad Studios announced today the release date for Project CARS 3 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Project CARS 3 will be released on August 28, 2020. It will be the third installment in the franchise that features intense thrills, emotions, and fun. Fans can look forward to race over 200 elite-brand race and road cars, over 140 global tracks, and more.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco: