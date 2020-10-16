Digimon Survive delayed until next year

Bandai Namco and its developer Witchcraft revealed that Digimon Survive will not make its original 2020 release window as the game has been delayed

Digimon Survive will now release sometime next year with no definite release date. It will still be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Here’s the full statement of Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu on the delay:

The Digimon Survive team would like to extend our thanks to fans from around the world for their support during development, especially in these difficult times. We had originally planned to launch Digimon Survive in 2020, but current world events have shifted our development timing and we have made the difficult decision to push Digimon Survive‘s launch to 2021. We thank you all for your continued patience as we work to create a fun and engaging tactical RPG game along with a memorable story for Digimon fans! We will share some exciting updates for Digimon Survive in spring 2021, so please stay tuned for more information. —Kazumasa Habu, Producer of Digimon Survive

Let’s hope Digimon Survive will no longer be delayed next year. Stay tuned.