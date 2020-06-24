The ESRB Gives Its Rating For Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima has just gone gold and the ESRB has now revealed its final rating for the game. In short, the game will be very violent!



Ghost of Tsushima has been rated M for mature players over the age of 17. The game contains “Blood and Gore, Intense Violence and Partial Nudity”.



The full rating summary tells us even more detailed violent content that players can expect to see. You can read the summary below.



“This is an action game in which players assume the role of a samurai (Jin Sakai) on a quest for vengeance against Mongol invaders in 13th century Japan. Players traverse open-world environments, interact with characters, complete quests (e.g., assassination), and infiltrate enemy strongholds. Players use samurai swords, poisoned darts, and bows to battle enemies in melee-style combat. Some attacks result in dismemberment and/or decapitation of enemy soldiers, often accompanied by large blood-splatter effects. Players can also perform assassination kills (e.g., neck stabbing, sword impalement) to dispatch enemies quietly. Cutscenes depict additional acts of intense violence: a soldier lit on fire and beheaded; bound civilians lit on fire and burned at the stake; a decapitated man’s head held up towards the screen. The game also depicts a man’s exposed buttocks as he bathes in a hot spring.“



Ghost of Tsushima is a PS4 exclusive and the game will be released worldwide on July 17th, 2020.