PES 2020 Receives Euro 2020 DLC Today

Konami has now released new DLC for PES 2020 that adds content for the Euro 2020 tournament that was supposed to take place this year.



The Euro 2020 DLC is available for free to all users of PES 2020. The DLC was supposed to be released on April 30th, 2020 but it was delayed thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Konami posted the full patch notes via the official website. You can read the full details of the update posted down below.

■ UEFA EURO 2020™ Exclusive Content

・ Official UEFA EURO 2020™ license added along with several new cinematics and animations

・ New stadiums, including Wembley Stadium and Gazprom Arena

・ UEFA EURO 2020™ added to Cup Mode

・ UEFA EURO 2020™ added to Master League and Become a Legend

・ UEFA EURO 2020™ added to Local Match mode

・ Official UEFA EURO 2020™ match ball added

■ Updates and Additions

・ New season data for Campeonato AFP PlanVital (Chile) implemented

・ Updated club team strips

・ Updated national team strips

・ Updated club team emblems

・ New/updated face models

・ New/updated player portraits

・ New manager portraits

・ Updated player names

■ Other Changes

myClub

・ Added the option to select national teams as your Base Team.

■ Fixes

myClub

・ An issue that caused the incorrect Team Strength values to be displayed in the Squad List for all teams that include players from the Iconic Moment Series. This issue was triggered by using a Matchday team that differs from your Base Team.

・ An issue where the Team Strength Level filter for matchmaking in Ranked Matches did not work correctly. This issue was triggered by switching to a normal squad from a Club Edition Squad that differed from your Base Team.

Gameplay

・ An issue which sometimes causes lofted passes kicked with a full power gauge to fall short of their target when using Manual Controls.

■ Other Updates

A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode to improve the overall gaming experience.

PES 2020 is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.