13 EA titles for PC now available via Steam

Get up to 75 percent off discount today

Electronic Arts released today thirteen EA titles via Steam at a discounted launch price up to 75 percent off.

Steam users wanting to play some of EA blockbuster titles like Dragon Age II or Mirror’s Edge can now do so starting today. Those who buy the EA titles on Steam will have to link their account to Origin.

Additionally, its subscription-based service, EA Access, will be coming to Steam sometime this Summer and will include access to the titles above as well as “many others.”

Here are the full list of games that are now on Steam: