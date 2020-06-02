PlayStation Now gets NASCAR Heat 4, Dishonored 2, and Metro Exodus

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that NASCAR Heat 4, Dishonored 2, and Metro Exodus is available now via the PlayStation Now.

PlayStation Now is a streaming service by Sony for the PlayStation 4 and PC that allows their subscriber to stream or download across 800 PlayStation 4, PS2, and PS3 games. A seven-day free trial is available for those who want to try the service or subscriber for $9.99 a month or $59.99 annually.

Here’s an overview of the three games that are now available on PlayStation Now:

Metro Exodus

Loaded with suspense and action, 4A Games’ return to the nuclear wastelands of post-apocalyptic Russia shouldn’t be missed. Multiple dangers await you in this gripping, story-driven first-person adventure: Mutated monsters. Aggressive human factions. Deadly radiation. Yet all need to be fought as you flee Moscow and journey across the vast wilderness in a continent-spanning search for a safe haven in the East.

Available to download (PS4 system only) and stream until Tuesday, November 30, 2020.

Dishonored 2

Arkane Studios returns with another supernatural slice of first-person stealth action in this fantastic sequel. Whether you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or royal protector Corvo Attano, you will need to combine their unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate their enemies in a quest to strike back against an otherworldly usurper. With a world whose perception of you is shaped by your actions within it, you need to think hard about every choice you make.

NASCAR Heat 4

Whether you’re just curious about stock car racing or an ardent fan, the officially licensed thrills of NASCAR Heat 4 is a fine representation of the sport. Long-time franchise developer Monster Games has perfected its craft and presents drivers with a wealth of modes to prove their driving skills in, including a robust Career, tricky Challenges and tense Multiplayer* clashes.