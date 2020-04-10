One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 First DLC Character is Smoothie

Like most current games, there has been a lot of speculation as to which characters are included in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 DLC. Usually these are relatively accurate, even if the timeline isn’t or countless things change along the way, but the first confirmed character is Smoothie.

What makes this a truly fascinating choice isn’t that it suggests the rumor that she would release with Judge and Cracker is likely true, but rather, the overall impression the One Piece community has of her.

Smoothie was revealed rather early during the Whole Cake Island arc and was notable due to her extreme height, status as a Sweet Commander and rather unusual fruit. However, unlike the other two commanders, the aforementioned Cracker and fan favorite Katakuri, both of whom had rather notable fights against Luffy, she did very little. There have been a lot of theories as to why but nothing came of that.

Where this gets interesting is making a move set out of a character that has pretty much shown nothing and thus far doesn’t have a really notable power. At least someone like Dragon, seemingly has wind powers, leading to a wide number of made up moves, compared to Smoothie and her ability to juice people.

Naturally, the community has been rather negative about this inclusion, since it feels more motivated by diversity than anything else. No matter what anyone thinks, there were more notable characters during the Whole Cake Island arc, especially the two she is rumored to be bundled with, leading to some disappointment. That said, maybe she will be interesting and the choice will pay off in the end when she released in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 this summer.