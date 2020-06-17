Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory announced

Coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in 2020

Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory today for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. Sadly, it’s not the Kingdom Hearts many are hoping for but rather a rhythm action game.

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via its teaser site:

Many characters from the Kingdom Hearts series appear as playable characters! Depending on the stage, Disney characters will appear as guests and lend you their strength. The game features a massive catalog of over 140 songs, including music from the Kingdom Hearts series, Disney, and more. Enjoy rhythm-based action through unforgettable music. There are four play modes including online battles.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

There’s sadly no exact release date yet for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. It is scheduled for release sometime in 2020.