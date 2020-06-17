Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory announced

Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory today for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. Sadly, it’s not the Kingdom Hearts many are hoping for but rather a rhythm action game.
Here’s a quick overview of the game, via its teaser site:
Many characters from the Kingdom Hearts series appear as playable characters!
Depending on the stage, Disney characters will appear as guests and lend you their strength. The game features a massive catalog of over 140 songs, including music from the Kingdom Hearts series, Disney, and more. Enjoy rhythm-based action through unforgettable music.
There are four play modes including online battles.
Check out the announcement trailer below:
There’s sadly no exact release date yet for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. It is scheduled for release sometime in 2020.