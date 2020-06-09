Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle revealed

As we are nearing the new release date of Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Sony revealed today a new PSVR bundle for anyone who still doesn’t have a PS VR and wanted to get the game when it launches on July 3rd.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle will retail for $350 USD and will include the Iron Man VR, the PlayStation VR headset, Move Controllers, and the PlayStation Camera. Gamers can now pre-order the bundle at their participating retail store.

In Marvel’s Iron Man VR, players will be able to play like no other than Iron Man as he flies around and use many of his abilities in taking down his foes. A demo has been released for those who already have a VR at the PlayStation Store.

The standard edition of the game will be available digitally and on a disc, while the deluxe edition will be available for digital-only. For a limited time, players can still pre-order the game only and receive an Iron Man VR PS4 Theme and 4 Custom Deco Armors: Origin, Vintage, Silver Centurion, and Ultraviolet – while supplies last!

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage of Marvel’s Iron Man VR. Stay tuned.