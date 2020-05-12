Marvel’s Iron Man VR gets a new release date

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today a new release date for Marvel’s Iron Man VR following a delay from its previously planned May 15 release date. The new release date will be now on July 3 exclusively for PlayStation VR.
Marvel’s Iron Man VR will take advantage of the PlayStation VR’s Move motion controllers as Tony Stark fights his way through his foes.
Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:
Don the PlayStation VR headset to suit up as the Armored Avenger in an original Iron Man adventure!
Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.
Using two PlayStation Move motion controllers fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man gear at your fingertips.
Face off against one of Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles.
Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek armor and awesome abilities.