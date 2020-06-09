Skater XL Gets A Release Date Delay

Developer Easy Day Studios has had to announce a release date delay for its upcoming game called Skater XL. The game will be delayed for a few weeks.



Skater XL was originally going to be released on July 7th for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Now the game will be coming out on July 28th instead.



The developer announced the following statement over on the game’s official Twitter account.

“What is up, guys! We just wanted to let you know that 1.0 will be launching on July 28, a few weeks later than the original date. Despite our best efforts, and due in part to things out of our control, we will be moving the launch of Skater XL 1.0 on PS4 ,XB1, and PC to July 28th. We’ll be announcing a new launch date for Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks. We appreciate your patience as we finalize the game. Not to worry-between now and then, we will be showing more new content & features that will be available at launch and continuing to polish the game. We appreciate your understanding and want to thank you all for being the best community in all of gaming!”

Skater XL isn’t the only skateboarding game releasing this year. This September fans can also look forward to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 too!