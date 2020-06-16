PAX Australia 2020 Is No Longer Happening

Sad news for gaming fans in Australia because it has been announced that the PAX Australia 2020 event will no longer take place this October.



As with every other big event around the world, the annoying Covid-19 pandemic has caused the organizers to cancel PAX Australia 2020 altogether.



Due to the cancellation of the event, PAX will be returning but only in the year 2021. You can read the full statement posted on Twitter posted down below.

“It is with a heavy heart that today we announced the postponement of PAX Australia 2020 due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 in Australia and globally.

Our thoughts are with our PAX community and everyone who helps us deliver this incredible event each year. The aim since the beginning has always been to put on the best possible version of PAX Aus, provide a safe space for our community to gather, share our passion with each other and create new and lasting memories with those who matter to you most. We have been working hard with our partners and exhibitors to explore all viable options but our desire to bring you the best PAX Aus ever, the next edition of PAX Aus will now take place in 2021.

While we can’t move forward with PAX Aus 2020 in the way we normally would, we are finding new and exciting ways to connect with you and the PAX community with your favourite content and creators. Stay tuned to our social media channels in the coming days as we start to announce more information.

We want to thank you all for your ongoing support and understanding during this challenging time. While we can’t be physically togerher this year, we urge you to stay in touch with us, your community and each other.“

Hopefully a cure or vaccine for Covid-19 appears sooner rather than later so people can live their lives normally like before.