Dying Light ‘Hellraid’ DLC launches next month

Techland is pleased to reveal today that Dying Light ‘Hell Raid’ DLC will launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 23 for $9.99.

Here’s an overview of the Dying Light ‘Hellraid’ DLC, via its Steam page listing:

No one knows where the strange arcade machine came from. One day the residents of the Tower just found it in the basement after an odd power outage. They took it upstairs unaware that their find is a gateway to another realm. Shake up your Dying Light experience by using this eerie device to access a completely new game mode based on Techland’s currently-on-hold first-person fantasy slasher Hellraid. Key Features – Hack through the Hordes of Hell – Step into a portal to leave the familiar streets of Harran behind and emerge in an otherworldly stronghold overrun by servants of Hell. Slay brand-new demonic enemies with medieval swords, axes, and hammers as you venture through stone corridors and dimly lit chambers.

– Master a New Game Mode – Prove your skills in intense, rewarding runs through the demon-infested dungeon. Pick up bounties for additional prizes as you revisit the fortress. Improve your Hellraid rank to access new weapons you can also wield outside of the infernal realm.

– Raid Alone or in Co-Op – Take your chances alone or gather a party of up to four people and be certain Hell’s minions will always be ready for you. Prepare to face unholy forces matching your numbers and strength for a formidable challenge.

Check out below the announcement trailer:

Dying Light is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.