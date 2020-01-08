PES 2020 1.08 Update Patch Gets Released

Konami has now released the last data pack that you will receive if you own a copy of PES 2020.



With PES 2021 presumably on the way later this year, this is the last data pack that you can download for PES 2020.



This new update should be available now to everyone that owns a copy of the game on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. You can read the full patch notes revealed by Konami below.

Updates and Additions

・ New/updated face models

・ New/updated player portraits

・ New manager portraits

Fixes

・ An issue occurring in Matchday Events using Preset Teams that prevents players from being set as ‘Players to Join Attack’. The issue is triggered by switching substitute players into your Starting Lineup from the Game Plan screen.

・ An issue where accepting an invitation to play a match while already in a Local Match (UEFA EURO 2020™) can cause the game to crash.

・ An issue that affects R. CARLOS from the Iconic Moment Series, reducing the amount of curl he is able to apply to balls kicked with the outside of his foot.

・ An issue affecting P. NEDVĚD from the Iconic Moment Series that causes a generic free kick animation to play in place of his unique animation.