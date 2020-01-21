Dying Light 2 Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

Techland has announced some bad news because Dying Light 2 has been delayed. The game won’t meet its original release date window.



Dying Light 2 was originally going to be released in Spring 2020, but now that date has changed. No other time frame has been revealed at this time though.



Techland announced the delay of the game on the official Dying Light Twitter page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

“To our dedicated community:



It was a busy year for us as we continued working on our biggest project to dare. We know you are awaiting the game eagerly, and we want to deliver exactly what we promised.

We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2 , but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our dream. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.

Please stay tuned, and thank you to our fans around the world for your continued support, patience, and understanding.”

Dying Light 2 will eventually be released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It joins Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Iron Man VR as other games that have been delayed this year!