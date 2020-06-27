The Last of Us Part II Sells 4 Million Copies Already

Sony has just announced on the PlayStation Blog a pretty good sales milestone reached for the recently released The Last of Us Part II.



It has been announced that The Last of Us Part II has already sold over 4 million copies worldwide as of June 21st, 2020. The game reached this benchmark in only 3 days!



Due to this, the game is the fastest selling PS4 exclusive game of all time. It reached 4 million copies in sales faster than the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War and more.



The game’s director, Neil Druckmann commented the following below.

We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week. We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity — whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar.

The Last of Us Part II was made possible thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of talented and passionate developers here at Naughty Dog. We can imagine no greater honor than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it. Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone

In related news, Druckmann also noted in another interview that it’s unlikely The Last of Us Part II is going to add any story based DLC in the future. The only thing that has been teased is a multiplayer mode, although that is pure speculation at the moment.