Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 1.20 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Bandai Namco has now released a brand new update for the action fighting game called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.



Today’s patch is version number 1.20 and it should be available now for all platforms. If you have the PS4 version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the update should only be 860 MB.



You can check out the full patch notes for this new update posted down below.

Added data for Tao Pai Pai’s Pillar

Added a random playback feature for BGM tracks

Added information about available additional content to the title screen

Adjusted the animation for Goku’s Dragon Fist Super Attack

Made other adjustments

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. More DLC and updates for the game are to be released later this year.