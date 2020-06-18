Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 1.20 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Bandai Namco has now released a brand new update for the action fighting game called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.
Today’s patch is version number 1.20 and it should be available now for all platforms. If you have the PS4 version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the update should only be 860 MB.
You can check out the full patch notes for this new update posted down below.
- Added data for Tao Pai Pai’s Pillar
- Added a random playback feature for BGM tracks
- Added information about available additional content to the title screen
- Adjusted the animation for Goku’s Dragon Fist Super Attack
- Made other adjustments
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. More DLC and updates for the game are to be released later this year.