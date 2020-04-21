Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ‘A New Power Awakens’ DLC launches next week

Bandai Namco is pleased to announce today that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be getting its first DLC, “A New Power Awakens – Part 1” on April 28 exclusively for those who have purchased the Season Pass.

The new DLC will feature both Vegeta and Goku’s transformations as they defeat Beerus, the God of Destruction. The new DLC is an original story exclusively for this game.

Here’s an overview of the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot New Power Awakens DLC, via Bandai Namco:

In this first piece of additional content, players will be able to unlock Super Saiyan God Vegeta and Super Saiyan God Goku transformations, to use throughout the main story! As Beerus makes his appearance, Vegeta and Goku will fight alongside to defeat him in this boss battle episode. Set at Level 250, Beerus will be an opponent to be reckoned with, especially since players won’t be able to use the full range of their items to defeat him. “Beerus is so strong, my clear rate for this battle is 1 out of 10!” said Hara Ryousuke, producer of the game.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check back with us next week for our review coverage. Stay tuned.