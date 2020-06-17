The Elder Scrolls Online now on Google Stadia

Zenimax Online Studios and Bethesda Softworks announced today that The Elder Scrolls Online is now live on Google Stadia.

With Stadia, players will be able to explore Tamriel across multiple supported devices, whether it’s on a mobile phone, Google Chrome, or Chromecast. For a limited time, players will be able to grab Stadia Pro as part of a free trial, giving free access to The Elder Scrolls Online.

Gamers who are subscribed to Stadia Pro can access the base game on the Stadia Store from any of your support devices. With the recently released Greymoor chapter, gamers can buy it as well from the in-game store or directly from Google Stadia. Those who have previously played the game on PC/Mac or Steam will be able to continue their progress with Stadia – just link your Stadia account to ESO and you’re good to go.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is the latest expansion available for The Elder Scrolls Online. It features a new zone that takes place in Skyrim and Black Reach. Gamers who purchase the new chapter will have access to the previous chapters free of charge.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC/Mac. Please note that with the Stadia version, players will only be able to use their existing PC/Mac account.

Check back with us later this week for our review coverage. Stay tuned.