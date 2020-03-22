Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC will feature Super content

Bandai Namco has now revealed the first piece of DLC that will be released later this year for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.



The base game of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot only focused on DBZ, but this new DLC will finally feature content from the much newer Dragon Ball Super series.



In the DLC, you can play as Goku and train with Whis in order to become a Super Saiyan God. This is the first version of the transformation that turns Goku’s hair red.



As for a new boss, you will eventually get the chance to fight the God of Destruction himself Beerus. The content can be accessed at anytime and you will then unlock the Super Saiyan God form to use in the main storyline.



The new DLC is part 1 and will be called “A NEW POWER AWAKENS”. The DLC will be available first in Spring 2020 as part of the game’s official Season Pass.



“A NEW POWER AWAKENS Part 2″ will also be released later this year which should feature even more content from the Dragon Ball Super anime.



Bandai Namco also announced that the Music Compilation Pack will also be released in Spring 2020. The following titles are to be included written below.

MAKAFUSHIGI ADVENTURE!

ROMANTIC AGERUYO

WE GOTTA POWER

DETEKOI TOBIKIRI ZENKAI POWER

BOKUTACHIHA TENSHIDATTA

Dragon Soul

UNMEINO HI ~TAMASHII VS TAMASHII~

“DRAGON BALL Z” BGM (TV)

KAIBUTSU FRIEZA VS DENSETSUNO SUPER SAIYANS

YAPPARI SAIKYO SONGOKO!! (WE GOTTA POWER)

SOLID STATE SCOUTER

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for you to own on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.



