CrossfireX beta launches June 25

According to a newly surfaced Microsoft Store listing, the beta for the free-to-play first-person multiplayer shooter CrossfireX for Xbox One will launch on June 25.

Shooter fans looking for a new competitive multiplayer game should look forward to the beta of CrossfireX this week for Xbox One. It will feature 4K Ultra HD visuals, enhanced for those who have Xbox One X, and a multiplayer from two up to sixteen players.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Microsoft: