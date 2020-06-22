CrossfireX beta launches June 25

According to a newly surfaced Microsoft Store listing, the beta for the free-to-play first-person multiplayer shooter CrossfireX for Xbox One will launch on June 25.
Shooter fans looking for a new competitive multiplayer game should look forward to the beta of CrossfireX this week for Xbox One. It will feature 4K Ultra HD visuals, enhanced for those who have Xbox One X, and a multiplayer from two up to sixteen players.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Microsoft:
CrossfireX delivers an intense free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter experience spanning multiple thrilling gameplay modes, unique characters, and cinematic visuals.
CrossfireX delivers an intense first-person shooter experience where players are immersed in a sprawling global conflict between the world’s two most formidable private military factions: Global Risk employs veterans of powerful armed forces who use advanced technologies to fight for order and security; Black List employs hardened mercenaries trained in guerrilla tactics who fight to destabilize oppressive regimes in the name of freedom. Choose your side and complete objective-based missions across a variety of classic and innovative modes featuring tightly crafted gameplay and cinematic visuals.
Key Features
– 4K Ultra HD.
– Xbox One X Enhanced.
– Xbox Live online multiplayer (two to 16 players).