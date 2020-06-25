Animal Crossing: New Horizons first free summer update coming July 3

Nintendo announced today that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get its first free summer update on July 3, which includes the ability to swim, new faces to interact with, and more.

As for the second planned update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo is planning to release it sometime in August.

Here are the new contents that will be available starting July 3 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Swimming and Diving – Grab a wet suit and get aquatically acquainted with your island marine life when swimming and diving arrive to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Swim in the inviting waters off the coast of your island and dive to discover and scoop up sea creatures that inhabit your island’s ecosystem. Keep your eyes peeled for any prospective additions to the museum, and make sure to listen for fun facts from Blathers when you donate your new discoveries.

Pascal Brings Rewarding Recipes – While swimming, you might meet someone new! The friendly visitor Pascal seems to love scallops, and if you discover one while diving, he may ask you if he can have it. As a thank you, he’ll share some of his mermaid-themed DIY recipes.

Gulliver? – After downloading the free update, a familiar face will occasionally wash up on shore, but sporting slightly different, pirate-like clothing. Offer him a helping hand and he’ll send a special reward to show his gratitude.

Check out the new trailer released below for Animal Crossing: New Horizons summer update: