Cyberpunk 2077 new trailer showcases the world, characters, and more

Take a peek at the game's world, characters, story, action, and more

CD Projekt Red released today a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 that showcases the world, characters, story, and action.

Additionally, the new trailer will give players a fresh look into the dark future setting that is the Night City, and the beginnings of the mercenary career of V- the ambitious, cyber-enhanced outlaw players will be stepping into the shoes later this year.

Check out below the Cyberpunk 2077 new trailer:

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you. – Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.

– Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

– Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release November 19 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, with the Google Stadia version launching the same year. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 when it becomes available. Please note that both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will get a free upgrade towards the next-gen consoles respectively.

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage.