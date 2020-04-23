Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to Unlock Redd’s Forgeries

Arguably the most exciting thing about the latest update is the addition of Redd, Animal Crossing: New Horizons shady art dealer. While he is an awesome addition or at least colorful character to any town, unlocking him is a bit more tedious and time consuming than you might think. Thankfully, we made a brief guide to make it easier for you.

Editor’s Note: Without time travel it will take multiple days to unlock Redd.

Talk to Blathers

The first thing you need to do is talk to Blathers. He will mention that he is considering a new area for art, which is the first trigger needed for Redd to appear.

Isabelle’s Announcement

The following day (or possibly sometime later) Isabelle will mention reports of a shady character visiting the area. She lays it on a bit thick but this is your indication that Redd is somewhere on the island.

Find Redd

Somewhere on the island you’ll find two things, Redd and his shop. At this point the shop won’t be accessible but finding it will give you an idea of where you need to go to find it. Your goal is to locate him and have a conversation.

He will mention selling art and should offer to sell you something. I believe my initial offer was roughly 450,000 bells, which I turned down and got for around 4,500. I can’t guarantee every interaction will go this way but there is no issue with turning down his insane price. At this point he will give you a piece of art that you can display.

Return to Blathers

He will have a new option at the top in blue and take the piece of art. This will result in him deciding to add the art wing and the museum will be closed for a day to renovate, followed by reopening the following day. If you talk to Blathers he will tell you about the new wing above the fossils dedicated to art.

Find Redd Again

At this point you want to find Redd and talk to him again. He will see that there is demand for art in your town and mention wanting to limit who he sells to. At the end of the interaction he will tell you where his shop is located and you’re welcome to enter to buy art.

Inside you’ll see a wide variety of items that you can buy. The hard part is, there is no guarantee anything in the shop is legitimate and it comes down to your ability to spot forgeries to get you through it. While there are likely tricks that are not currently known, some users have compiled a list of pictures that show you what the real works of art look like. At this time it doesn’t include statues, though it should be enough to get you through it.

If you’re ever in doubt or just want a piece of art regardless of it being real or fake, feel free to buy it and bring it to Blathers. He will tell you that you got duped but it will award Nook Miles and a couple titles, making it worth getting scammed at least once in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.