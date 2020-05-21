2K Games is taking a survey to ask fans what they want from the next WWE 2K video game. A poll shows what fans really requested.
Since WWE 2K21 has been canceled, the next main line game in the series will be WWE 2K22. There is a lot of features that fans want and this could mean older modes might be brought back in the future.
One of the producers for WWE 2K, Patrick Gilmore, posted a results poll on Twitter for the most requested features that fans want in future WWE video games.
The most requested game mode is the GM mode. This is a mode that allows players to become a General Manager and book their own matches. This feature was last seen back in 2008!
Even though fans have wanted GM mode to come back for a long time, game developers have not brought it back in over a decade. Whether or not it will return still remains to be seen.
The next game mode fans want back is the create a story mode. This was last seen in WWE 2K14, so it never came back when the WWE games came to Xbox One and PS4.
Custom Music is also a highly requested feature. Aside from PC owners, console WWE 2K players haven’t been able to upload original music to use as entrance themes. Hopefully this makes a comeback in the future.
2020 will only see the release of WWE 2K Battlegrounds. 2021 is when we will have to wait for the release of WWE 2K22.
What People Want Most In WWE 2K22
