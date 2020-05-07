The Medium announced for Xbox Series X and PC

Bloober Team announced today that a new psychological horror game called The Medium will be coming to Xbox Series X and PC this Holiday. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass as well.

In The Medium, players will find themselves in the body of Marianne, a medium hounded by visions, living, and interacting across two worlds: the real, and the spirit world. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive.

“Every one of our games has a central theme that drives its creative and technological design. In The Medium, we focus on perspective and perception. When you change your point of view, you discover that things are more complicated and nuanced than you initially thought” – said Piotr Babieno, CEO at Bloober Team. “The Medium is our most ambitious game ever and we can’t wait to show you how we’re translating this vision into a psychological horror.”

Additionally, Akira Yamaoka, of Silent Hill fame and Bloober Team’s Arkadiusz Reikowski are working together on the game’s original ‘dual’ score, creating truly unique atmospheres across both worlds.

“The inclusion of the legendary Akira Yamaoka – best known for his work on the Silent Hill franchise – is a dream come true. We’ve been inspired by many of the previous games he has worked on and are thrilled to bring a new one to life with The Medium.”

Check out the reveal trailer of The Medium below: