Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC as well

Sega announced today that along with the PS4 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the game will also be released at the same time on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2020.
The Xbox versions of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will support Smart Delivery, which means those who will get it on Xbox One will be able to play it on Xbox Series X without the need of buying another copy. Additionally, it will also feature cross-save functionality.
A Day One Edition of Yakuza: Like a Dragon is now available for pre-order across all platforms at select retailers in North America and Europe.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Sega:
The Story Begins…
Yakuza: Like a Dragon is, at its core, an underdog story about fighting for what you believe in, even when you’re at rock bottom. Our new main protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family, takes the fall for a crime he didn’t commit in order to protect his patriarch and father-figure, Masumi Arakawa. After serving an 18-year prison sentence, he returns to society to discover that the clan he once belonged to has been destroyed, its few remaining members are being hunted in the streets, and learns that his former patriarch may be the man responsible for it all. Facing an unimaginable sense of betrayal, loss, and confusion, he sets out to discover the truth. This is where Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s story begins.
A Truly Outrageous RPG Like You’ve Never Seen Before
Along with the all-new cast and setting, Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new dynamic RPG combat system that takes the genre somewhere it’s never been before – present-day Japan. Ichiban is a diehard RPG fan, so to help him stay focused in fights, he imagines the battlefield as if he was living in one of his favorite games. In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, players will level up 19 different ‘Jobs’ far from traditional RPG fare – not Warriors or Mages, but Bodyguards and Musicians, with completely unique strengths and skills. Get ready to step into Ichiban’s shoes and crack some skulls in style!
Welcome to the Underworld Playground
Even with so many changes, Yakuza: Like a Dragon still retains the core Yakuza experience, and a large part of that is the seemingly endless supply of hilarious minigames and substories spread throughout the city. Over 50 substories and a collection of never-before-seen minigames, as well as the return of fan-favorites like Karaoke and SEGA Arcades will ensure that players will enjoy their time in Yokohama to the fullest.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon is everything that fans know and love about the series, with several over the top twists for the next generation. Featuring an entirely-new cast of characters and taking place in the brand new and beautifully-realized setting of Yokohama, players can jump right into the drama, action, and hilarity that Yakuza is known for.
Character Introductions
Ichiban Kasuga (voiced by Kazuhiro Nakaya) – Of the Arakawa Family, a Tojo Clan subsidiary. A low-ranking member of a low-ranking family, Kasuga is asked by his patriarch and father-figure, Masumi Arakawa, to turn himself in for a murder committed by the family captain, Jo Sawashiro. He is released after serving 18 years in prison, only to discover that the Tojo Clan has been eradicated from Kamurocho and in its place is the Omi Alliance of Kansai—and that Masumi Arakawa may be behind all of it. Seeking the truth, he heads to meet with his former patriarch.