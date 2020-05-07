Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC as well

Sega announced today that along with the PS4 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the game will also be released at the same time on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2020.

The Xbox versions of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will support Smart Delivery, which means those who will get it on Xbox One will be able to play it on Xbox Series X without the need of buying another copy. Additionally, it will also feature cross-save functionality.

A Day One Edition of Yakuza: Like a Dragon is now available for pre-order across all platforms at select retailers in North America and Europe.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Sega: