Blair Witch coming to Nintendo Switch this Summer

Bloober Team announced today that Blair Witch, which first launched for Xbox One and PC in August 2019 then followed by PlayStation 4 in December 2019, is coming to Nintendo Switch this Summer.

Blair Witch is a psychological horror game that is heavily inspired by the cinematic lore of the hit movie. If you have been wanting to play a horror game on-the-go, Blair Witch is the game to look forward to this summer.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

Evil hides in the woods. Inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch, experience a new story-driven psychological horror game that studies your reactions to fear and stress. Your darkest fears will awaken in these woods. It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods… Key Features



– A Story of the Human Descent into Darkness – From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.

– Find a Way through the Haunted Woods – With just your loyal dog Bullet by your side, navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space.

– Your Sanity Against Her Curse – Stand against the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a man burdened by his past.

Check out the Switch announcement trailer below: