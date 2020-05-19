Phantasy Star Online 2 for PC gets a release date

Sega announced today the release date for the much-awaited Phantasy Star Online 2 for PC via the Microsoft Store.

Featuring cross-platform play with the Xbox One version, Phantasy Star Online 2 for PC will launch on May 27. Those who have waited for the PC can finally play it starting next week.

“We’re thrilled to announce the long-awaited arrival on PC,” said Fred White, PSO2 TEAM North America’s Head of Marketing. “There’s a loud and passionate PC fanbase who has been patiently waiting for the North American version – we can’t wait to welcome them in. There will be login bonuses waiting for them with more surprises planned in the coming months.”

Additionally, Sega also announced the first in-game collaboration for Phantasy Star Online 2 – Hatsune Miku! Special items will be available starting today on Xbox One in the Scratch Ticket Terminal. Players can use Arks Cash Scratch Tickets to get stylish clothing and accessories. This AC Scratch features collaboration items from Hatsune Miku, Megurine Luka, as well as Kagamine Rin & Len. Represent at the main stage like never before with these unique outfits and get ready for the vocaloid performance of a lifetime!

Here’s an overview of the game, via Sega: