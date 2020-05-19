Mafia II and III Definitive Editions available now

2K Games and developer Hangar 13 revealed today that Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition is available now digitally for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for $29.99 each.

Additionally, Mafia: Definitive Edition, the remake of the first game will launch digitally for both PS4 and Xbox One, as well as for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 28 for $39.99. For those who are looking to get all three games, Mafia: Trilogy is available now digitally for purchase, with Mafia: Definitive Edition available upon release.

“The original Mafia made such a lasting impact on how video games can tell serious stories, and we know how much the series’ fans still revere it,” said Hangar 13 president and chief corporate officer Haden Blackman in a press release. “Nearly 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have an amazing opportunity to introduce this beloved game to a new generation of players and give longtime fans a chance to relive Tommy’s story with a stellar modern presentation, as well as new story elements and gameplay features.”

Gamers excited for Mafia: Definitive Edition can now pre-order the game and receive “The Chicago Outfit” DLC pack, which includes “The Don” exclusive player outfit, “Smith V12 Limousine” exclusive vehicle, and “Gold Semi-Automatic” exclusive weapon skin.