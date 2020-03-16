Phantasy Star Online 2 Open Beta now available for download

Ahead of the Phantasy Star Online 2 open beta release date tomorrow, March 17, 2020, Sega announced today that Xbox One owners can now begin downloading the game on the Microsoft Store.

The Phantasy Star Online 2 open beta will open its doors tomorrow, March 17, 2020, at 6PM PDT. According to SEGA, the open beta will include a fully localized text and character voices in English, spanning three years of content.

In addition to the immersive original PSO2 story, the North American version will also include the most-up-to-date balancing and quality-of-life improvements from the Japanese service. Players will be able to choose from four races and nine classes while tackling various missions and collecting Xbox One Achievements. They can also take a break from questing by playing one of the many Casino Mini-Games, chilling in the Alliance Quarters, or attending all-new Live Stage Events.

Players can sign up for the Phantasy Star Online 2 Open Beta on the Microsoft Store and download the game in advance today. The open beta officially launches on Tuesday, March 17 at 6 PM PDT

When the game launches tomorrow, players will have an opportunity to become a founder and purchase a special bundle that includes a lot of in-game items for $59.99:

Reward Type Sonic Suit (M) (x1) Outfit (Outerwear) Sonic Suit (F) (x1) Outfit (Outerwear) Sonic Hair 1 (x1) Hairstyle Sonic Hair 2 (x1) Hairstyle Emotes 602: Sonic/Tails (x1) Emote Sonic Knuckles (x1) Weapon Camo (Knuckles) Sonic Mask (x1) Accessory Ragol Memory (x5) Consumable Inventory Expansion (10) (x5) Consumable Premium Set (30 Days) Pack (x1) In-game Subscription (Consumable) Mission Pass Gold Ticket (x1) In-game Subscription (Consumable) Beauty Salon Free Pass (x1) Consumable Character Storage Expansion (50) (x5) Consumable EXP Earned +150% (x15) Consumable Triboost +125% (x10) Consumable Grinder (x500) Consumable AC Scratch Ticket (x12) Consumable Great Enhancement Aid +50% (x99) Consumable

Check back with us soon for our review coverage. Stay tuned.