Phantasy Star Online 2 Open Beta now available for download
Officially launches tomorrow, March 17 at 6PM PDT

Ahead of the Phantasy Star Online 2 open beta release date tomorrow, March 17, 2020, Sega announced today that Xbox One owners can now begin downloading the game on the Microsoft Store.

The Phantasy Star Online 2 open beta will open its doors tomorrow, March 17, 2020, at 6PM PDT. According to SEGA, the open beta will include a fully localized text and character voices in English, spanning three years of content.

In addition to the immersive original PSO2 story, the North American version will also include the most-up-to-date balancing and quality-of-life improvements from the Japanese service. Players will be able to choose from four races and nine classes while tackling various missions and collecting Xbox One Achievements. They can also take a break from questing by playing one of the many Casino Mini-Games, chilling in the Alliance Quarters, or attending all-new Live Stage Events.

Players can sign up for the Phantasy Star Online 2 Open Beta on the Microsoft Store and download the game in advance today. The open beta officially launches on Tuesday, March 17 at 6 PM PDT

When the game launches tomorrow, players will have an opportunity to become a founder and purchase a special bundle that includes a lot of in-game items for $59.99:

RewardType
Sonic Suit (M) (x1)Outfit (Outerwear)
Sonic Suit (F) (x1)Outfit (Outerwear)
Sonic Hair 1 (x1)Hairstyle
Sonic Hair 2 (x1)Hairstyle
Emotes 602: Sonic/Tails (x1)Emote
Sonic Knuckles (x1)Weapon Camo (Knuckles)
Sonic Mask (x1)Accessory
Ragol Memory (x5)Consumable
Inventory Expansion (10) (x5)Consumable
Premium Set (30 Days) Pack (x1)In-game Subscription (Consumable)
Mission Pass Gold Ticket (x1)In-game Subscription (Consumable)
Beauty Salon Free Pass (x1)Consumable
Character Storage Expansion (50) (x5)Consumable
EXP Earned +150% (x15)Consumable
Triboost +125% (x10)Consumable
Grinder (x500)Consumable
AC Scratch Ticket (x12)Consumable
Great Enhancement Aid +50% (x99)Consumable

