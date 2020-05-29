Halo Infinite Art Book Has Been Announced

A listing on Amazon has shown that the Xbox Series X game Halo Infinite will be getting an official art book later this year.



The book is called The Art of Halo Infinite and it will cost $24.11 in North America with a tentative release date of December 29th, 2020. This release date is subject to change so it could be released earlier in the year.

The book is published by Dark Horse Books and has over 200 pages. You can read the official product description below.

“The legendary super soldier returns in Halo Infinite. 343 Industries and Microsoft are building the biggest and most visually spectacular Halo yet. Halo Infinite debuts on the Xbox family of consoles, including Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s latest and most powerful game console. To take full advantage of its prodigious graphical prowess, 343 Industries built an all-new, next-generation game engine, giving their world-class artists the tools and technology to realize the worlds, war, and wonder of the Halo universe in unprecedented style and fidelity. 343 Industries have given Dark Horse access to the art and artists who’ve brought Halo Infinite to vibrant, vivid life. It’s all here in unparalleled detail, the heroes you’ve grown to love–the Master Chief, the brave soldiers of the UNSC, as well as the weapons, vehicles, villains and vistas–and of course, the eponymous and magnificent environments of Halo itself.

The Art of Halo Infinite also features a brand-new cover from legendary concept artist and Halo Infinite’s Art Director, Sparth! Join us as we take you from concept to launch inside the artwork of the most ambitious Halo game to date. “

Halo Infinite will be released in Holiday 2020 on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.