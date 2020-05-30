Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launch trailer released

With the release of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch today, Nintendo released the much-anticipated launch trailer of the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is the revamped version of the original that first debuted for the Nintendo Wii. The Definitive Edition brings a host of new content and features such as improved graphics, a new playable epilogue, and improvements that further makes the game more enjoyable.

“Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition adds new features to this classic RPG, while also welcoming new players to the world of Shulk and friends,” said Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing Nick Chavez. “This HD edition of the game is yet another epic adventure on Nintendo Switch, perfect for players looking for a massive journey that offers hours of satisfying gameplay.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

Embark on an engrossing journey that spans a sprawling and colorful open world overflowing with monsters, real-time combat with deep strategy and a rich story with memorable characters. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition brings the critically acclaimed first game in the Xenoblade Chronicles series to Nintendo Switch with a host of upgrades, additions and improvements, including an expansive new playable epilogue, Future Connected, which takes place one year after the events of the main game. You can learn more about Shulk’s quest and see the sweeping grandeur of the game’s world in a new launch trailer. Now you can explore the vast world of Bionis and Mechonis with stunning upgraded landscapes, new character models, more than 90 remastered music tracks, new Time Attack battles and updated game menus for easier navigation. As you battle your way through giant environments packed with complex characters, engaging quests and hidden secrets to unearth, the lush world of Xenoblade Chronicles unfolds into an unforgettable RPG experience.

Check out the Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launch trailer below:

Check back with us in a few days for our review coverage. Stay tuned.