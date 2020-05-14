MLB The Show 20 1.11 Update Patch Hits Out

SIE San Diego Studio has now released the latest patch to the PS4 exclusive MLB The Show 20 video game today.



The new MLB The Show 20 update is version 1.11 and it has a few fixes to many areas of the game. The patch isn’t too big so it shouldn’t take you too long to download and install it.



The full patch notes were posted over on the official website for the game. You can check out the full details posted down below.

Hitting

Based on community feedback, we have increased the size of the PCI slightly and increased the timing window slightly in all Diamond Dynasty modes. As always, we will continue to monitor feedback.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the runner leading off of first base would freeze on a specific line drive hit type to right field.

Polished the “get-up” animation that followed a dive with the ball in hand.

Fixed an issue that caused the user-controlled outfielder to select a non-urgent throw, allowing the baserunner to take extra bases.

March to October

Fixed an issue that would cause campaigns to receive an authentication error resulting in rewards being forfeited.

Crowd audio was missing at the beginning of certain Player-Lock March to October appearances.

Leagues

Corrected the Win-Loss records displayed during pre-game scenes of League Mode playoff games.

Miscellaneous