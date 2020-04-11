MLB The Show 1.08 Update Patch Hits Out

SIE San Diego has now released a new update to MLB The Show 20 to all PS4 owners of the game.



The new MLB The Show 20 update should be available right now and it fixes several areas of the game.



The official patch notes were revealed via the game’s official website. You can check out the full details all posted down below. Always remember to give the developer feedback so they can further improve the game in the future.

In-Game:

Fixed an issue that would cause outfielders to miss catches when a user reached the catch region at the last possible moment.

Fixed an issue causing homeruns to get sucked into an outfielders glove resulting in an out.

Fixed an Online Head-to-Head issue where a user could get trapped in their pause menu until their pause timer ran out, resulting in a forfeit.

Fixed an issue where an early steal of home would not count as a run on specific deep fly balls.

UI:

Removed the “Baserunning Decisions” option from the in-game menu in Online Head-to-Head games, as all Online Head-to-Head games are manual by default.

Misc: