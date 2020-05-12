Harvest Moon: One World announced for Nintendo Switch

Natsume and Rising Star Games are pleased to announce Harvest Moon: One World for the Nintendo Switch that launches this Fall in North America and Europe.

According to Natsume, the game is currently being developed with an all-new engine and graphics. Fans will be able to explore an entire world full of new and familiar faces, unique villages, and adventurous challenges while managing their own growing farm.

“Harvest Moon: One World features a brand-new way of exploring Harvest Moon that seasoned players and new generations will both enjoy,” said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume. “Over the decades, Harvest Moon has evolved but has always retained the traditional, family-friendly farming fun that the franchise is known for. The new engine and new graphics will upgrade this experience for 2020. We are so excited to share more about the features of Harvest Moon: One World in the coming months.”

Can you imagine a world without tomatoes, strawberries, or even cabbage? That’s the situation players will find themselves in in the latest entry in the Harvest Moon series. Only an old book gives hints of what once was… Buoyed by a mysterious discovery, however, players will find themselves setting out on an adventure that spans not only their hometown but the whole world! What kind of people and places await? From the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo to the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, there’s literally an entire world to explore!

“Rising Star Games has been partnering with Natsume for nearly two decades.” said Brjann Sigurgeirsson of Thunderful Publishing and Rising Star Games. “Harvest Moon is the very series that started the farming genre, always innovating and bringing fresh ideas whilst attracting new players. With the invaluable support of Nintendo Europe we will continue to carry the torch of this successful series into 2020 and beyond for Pan-European regions with the release of Harvest Moon: One World for Nintendo Switch.”