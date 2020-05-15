Ghost of Tsushima State of Play Reveals New Gameplay Footage, Mechanics, And More

Yesterday, Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions dedicated a State of Play including an 18-minute video showing off gameplay footage of their upcoming stealth action game, Ghost of Tsushima. The event specifically showcased some exploration, combat, customization, Photo Mode, Japanese voice track, and Samurai Cinema.

In exploration, players can find certain mechanics in the game aimed toward guiding them such as smokestacks indicating people in need of help; birds that lead to points of interest such as hidden objects; abandoned buildings with rare resources; foxes that guide you to shrines, and so on. Once you have visited a location, you will be able to return later via fast travel.

Ghost of Tsushima

Then we were shown combat, where Jin can fight both as a samurai and as the Ghost. When fighting as a samurai, Jin challenges enemies honorably to lethal standoffs, parrying to open them up. When fighting as the Ghost, he fights more deceptively, using things such as distractions to lure enemies. Jin can use his grappling hook to climb or swing across gaps, or even use his enemies’ own weapons against them.

Players can also customize Jin to suit their tastes with many different types of armor matching various situations such as armor for stealth or combat. Players can also change the color of Jin’s armors using the flowers you find in the fields.

Then there’s the feature that’s highly requested for in video games, the photo mode, which includes color grading, depth of field, emotion settings, wind speed and direction, particles, music, and more.

As an added bonus, both the Japanese voice track option and “Samurai Cinema” mode can be selected before the beginning of the game. Samurai Cinema is a windy, black-and-white, film-grain mode that replicates the feel of old samurai films.

Ghost of Tsushima is slated to release on July 17 exclusive to PlayStation 4.